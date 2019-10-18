Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of Standard Bank Group has held the 2019 edition of the company’s Long Service Awards. The annual event is an avenue for the organisation to recognise and reward staff who have put in significant years of service to Stanbic IBTC.

Delivering his welcome remarks, Dr. Demola Sogunle, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, described the event as being in line with the bank’s tradition of honouring employees who have distinguished themselves through hard work, dedication and commitment to Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC.

He said: “Ladies and gentlemen, you will agree with me that recognition is not just about instituting an award system. It is also about how the awards are executed. With the array of distinguished achievers at this occasion, I believe that today will be etched in the history of every awardee and their family members present as a memorable day indeed in recognition of their long term commitment and excellent contribution to the growth and development of Stanbic IBTC. This year is fundamental for Stanbic IBTC as it marks a significant 30 year milestone since the Group commenced its journey and we are celebrating 170 of our loyal and dedicated staff who have contributed to this significant milestone.”

He further commended the awardees for keeping faith with the organisation despite the highly competitive and challenging business environment.

He added: “Your loyalty, dedication and continued efforts have contributed to helping us overcome challenges, convert opportunities and unite to deliver profitable outcomes. Now is the time to return that loyalty. As our most valued asset, we cannot thank you enough for your continued support. As I look forward to working together with you for many years to come, I urge you to continue in your strides to keep moving the group forward.

“As you all know, we never stop moving forward. Continue making significant contributions to make us reach our ambitious goals and even surpass them. Keep being loyal, dedicated and committed to excellence. Our future is looking bright, our opportunities are significant and it is up to us how good we want the future to be.”

In her address, Mrs. Funke Amobi, Country Head, Human Capital, Stanbic IBTC, described the Long Service Awards as a key employee engagement event for the organisation. She further encouraged the awardees to continue espousing the Stanbic IBTC Group’s values of integrity, dedication, commitment and hard work.

She said: “I urge you to continue to be role models, beacons of performance and continuously uphold the values of this institution. I urge you to continue contributing to our success and sustainability both within and outside the country. We look forward to celebrating you again and again with your milestone achievements. We deeply appreciate all your years of service and we look forward to celebrating your bigger achievements across the Stanbic IBTC group and indeed Standard Bank Group. Thank you very much for your commitment and dedication. Thank you for sustaining this business as well as for your continued loyalty and commitment to Stanbic IBTC.”

The Stanbic IBTC Long Service Awards recognised employees who had put in various years of service ranging from 10 years to 30 years. Bamidele Abiodun Oresegun, Head, IT Governance, Risk and Compliance and Eugene Kossi Sekpo, Support Clerk, Clerk Legal Operations were recipients of the 30 Year Long Service Awards, having both joined the organisation in 1989. Eight employees, including Chidike Okechukwu Okezie, Company Secretary, Stanbic IBTC were award recipients in the 20 year Long Service category.

While 31 employees were specially recognised for putting in 15 years, 129 staff members of were commended for putting in 10 years of service. Amongst the employees recognised for 10 years of service in Stanbic IBTC were Mr. Wole Adeniyi, Deputy Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC and Charles Omoera, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Trustees Ltd.

Speaking on behalf of the awardees, Chidi Okezie, Company Secretary, said: “It has truly been a very delightful evening and one that the awardees will not forget in a while. We have been truly touched by the number of people that came to honour us. We are deeply touched by what has happened this evening. We are truly thankful for this.”