Samsung has unveiled new members of the Galaxy A Series smartphones — the Galaxy A10s, A20s and A30s in the Nigerian market.

The new devices offer upgrades to essential features and made even more powerful with more value for the new smartphones generation.

“As a global technology leader, we are committed to providing meaningful innovations to our consumers. Galaxy A10s, A20s and A30s have been developed for young Africans who are looking for a great display, superior camera, long-lasting battery and fingerprint scanner.

“It’s a complete package of great looks and top performance. The new Galaxy A10s, impressive device offers unprecedented value and comes with a stunning 6.2 inch, HD+ Infinity-V Display,” David Suh, Managing Director, Samsung Electronics West Africa said at the launch on Wednesday.

“It provides an immersive visual experience to users binge-watching your favourite content. Additionally, addressing the need of today’s always-on generation, the Galaxy A10s is equipped with a powerful 4,000mAh battery that allows uninterrupted streaming, gaming and live broadcasting.

“Galaxy A10s comes with a dual rear camera setup to address the millennials’ need to capture moments on the go. The dual camera of the Galaxy A10s comprises a 13MP primary rear camera with F1.8 aperture and a 2MP depth camera.

“This allows users to capture beautiful shots where the focus is on the subject and noise from the background is blurred. Additionally, Galaxy A10s sports an 8MP front camera that consistently produces brighter and clearer selfies.

“The Galaxy A10s is also an excellent multitasker, thanks to the Octa-core processor under the hood.

“With enhanced security features such as fingerprint scanner and face unlock, the Galaxy A10s offers more peace of mind. The Galaxy A10s is available with 2GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage. There is also support for Micro SD cards up to 512GB,’’ he said.

The Galaxy A20s are packed with triple rear camera, 15W fast-charging capability and a striking design to elevate the smartphone experience of young millennials and Gen Z.

“Galaxy A20s have been developed to offer the Gen Z consumer a great display, superior triple camera and captivating design with a mirror-like finish.

“People are increasingly using their smartphones to share live interactions — capturing spontaneous photos, streaming live videos and connecting over shared experiences that are happening right now.

“Built to drive this evolution, the Galaxy A20s is packed with a compelling user experience for everyday lives,” said Adetunji Taiwo, Head, Information Technology and Mobile (IM) at Samsung Electronics West Africa.

“The 8mm slim design in attractive new colours makes the Galaxy A20s all the more appealing,’’ he added.

Galaxy A20s comes with a stunning 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V Display providing an enriching visual experience to users.

It is powered by 4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging capability that allows uninterrupted streaming and gaming experience. Galaxy A20s also sports Dolby Atmos surround sound technology.

Galaxy A20s comes with great cameras for brilliant pictures. The triple camera of the Galaxy A20s comprises a 13MP primary rear camera with F1.8 aperture, 8MP Ultra-Wide lens and a 5MP depth camera to capture beautiful shots.

In addition, Galaxy A20s has an 8MP front camera that produces brighter and clearer selfies. The A20s is an ultimate multitasker owing to Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Octa-core processor, enabling users to easily juggle with multiple apps.

This device sports a sleek 8mm stunning design with a mirror-like finish and comes in three trendy colours — blue, black, and red. Galaxy A20s is available in Nigeria with 3GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage, as well as a rear fingerprint scanner.

The new Galaxy A30s features striking new designs, including a unique geometric pattern and futuristic holographic effect on the back.

Available in three new colours, Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush White, and Prism Crush Violet, the sleek Galaxy A30s showcases a stylish look and feel.

Paired with a long-lasting 4,000mAh battery with fast charging capability and an AI-based Game Booster, the Galaxy A30s offers the best gaming experiences on-the-go with no worry about power.

The Galaxy A30s comes with triple rear cameras: an improved 25MP main camera, an 8MP Ultra-Wide camera and a new 5MP depth camera.

With Live Focus on the 5MP depth camera, you can now apply professional-quality bokeh effects and create more dynamic portraits quickly and effortlessly on your Galaxy A30s, letting you capture the mood of the moment as you experience it.

Smart camera tools, including Intelligent Flaw Detector and Scene Optimiser, make snapping the perfect picture on Galaxy A30s easy and convenient.

The Galaxy A30s now features an on-screen fingerprint scanner for an easier and more intuitive way of keeping users’ content safe without compromising design.

With the Galaxy A30s, you will be seamlessly connected to the Galaxy ecosystem and able to enjoy a full range of services, including Samsung Health, Knox and more.

“Smartphones are a vital part of people’s lives, connecting them, allowing them to share their experiences and engage with the world,” said Adetunji Taiwo.

“As the way people use smartphones continues to evolve, we strive to constantly innovate, bringing people the best possible mobile experience.

“The new Galaxy A10s, A20s, and A30s are a bold step in delivering next-level performance to essential everyday features.’’

Samsung Galaxy A10s and A30s are now available whilst the Galaxy A20s will be in Samsung partner stores nationwide from Oct. 28.