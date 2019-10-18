Nigeria’s securitymen in the police, armed forces and the Department of State Services(DSS) and National Intelligence Agency, will also benefit from the upward review of salaries for Federal government workers, Minister of state for Labour and Employment hinted on Friday.

Festus Keyamo in a tweet announcing the breakthrough in talks with labour leaders over the consequential salary adjustment for other cadres of government workers, following the implementation of the N30,000 miniumum wage, said: “Those of the law-enforcement agencies have also been done, but are not captured in this Memorandum”.

It is not clear, whether it will be along the same range approved for other workers. Recently, President Buhari approved a new allowance structure for policemen.

After three days of negotiations between the Federal Government and the Organised Labour on the consequential adjustments of the implementation of the new minimum wage of N30,000, both parties finally reached an agreement early on Friday, giving workers between 10.5 and 23.2 per cent salary increases.

According to the communique issued by the meeting, the consequential adjustment for Consolidated Public Service Salary Structure (CONPSS), called group one is;GL 07 -23.2 per cent, GL 08 -20 per cent, GL 09 – 19 per cent, GL 10 – 14 is 16 per cent, while GL 15-17 is 14 per cent.

“The second Group consists of Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS), Consolidated Tertiary Educational Institutions Salary Structure (CONTEDISS), Consolidated University Academic Salary Structure II (CONUASS II).

“Others are; Consolidated Polytechnics and Colleges of Education Academic Salary Structure (CONPCASS) and Consolidated Research and Allied Institutions Salary Structure (CONRAISS).

“For Grade Level seven and its equivalent, it is 23.2 per cent, GL 8-14 Equivalent at 16 per cent, and GL 15-17/Equivalent at 10.5 per cent.”

The conciliators to the agreement were Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige and his state counterpart, Dr Festus Keyamo.

Witnesses to the agreement from the Government side were; Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan, Ag. Head of the Civil Service of the Federation and Mr Olusegun Olufehinti, Director IPPIS, Office of the Accountant General of the Federation.

On the Labour side were Mr Simon Anchaver, Ag. Chairman, JNPSNC and Mr Alade Bashir, Secretary General, JNPSNC.

