Frozen II, the sequel to the hit 2013 Disney animated movie, is one of the most keenly awaited releases this year, set to release on November 22. What’s more exciting for the Indian audience is that the iconic characters of the sisters, Elsa and Anna, are going to be recreated by real-life sisters Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra. The two Bollywood stars posted the update on their social media, announcing that the animated characters for the Hindi version of the movie will be voiced by them.

According to IMDB, Frozen II will see Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven “leave Arendelle to travel to an ancient, autumn-bound forest of an enchanted land. They set out to find the origin of Elsa’s powers in order to save their kingdom.”

According to Vogue This is not the first time we will be seeing Hollywood roping in Bollywood superstars to voice characters. Earlier this year, we saw Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan lending their voice for The Lion King – Rise of the Kings. Similarly, Marvel got Ranveer Singh to voice for Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool 2 and Tiger Shroff dubbed for Tom Holland in Marvel’s Spiderman: Homecoming. This trend has been a win-win for both industries. Most recently, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was announced as the voice of the titular character in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.