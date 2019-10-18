The National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS), on Friday, urged Gov. Dapo Abiodun to shun detractors from any quarters and focus on how to govern the people successfully.

Ogunrombi Gbemileke, the National President of the association, made this call in a statement in Abeokuta.

Gbemileke advised the governor to be focused, avoid distractions and ensure that promises made during his electioneering campaign were met.

He noted that the students in the state would continually give the state government the needed support, saying that education in the state was already receiving the required government intervention.

The student’s leader lauded the governor for awarding automatic employment to the best graduating student of the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, saying that other governors should emulate the kind gesture.

Gbemileke added that the governor’s decision would encourage the students to always do more in their pursuit of achieving good grades in their different institutions.

“The students want you to continue with your good works of governance and not give attention to detractors as the good people of the state are taking note of your activities with kin interest.

“We, at NAOSS, see our governor as a gift to the students and the entire education sector in the state, considering his giant achievements so far especially in the area of education,” he said.

Abiodun on Wednesday at the 19th convocation ceremony of the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, announced automatic employment for the best graduating student in the school.