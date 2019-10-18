Peter Okoye is ranting on social media this Friday.
The music star and father of two took some time to observe a moment of silence for his haters.
These haters are also known as monitoring spirits. The singer wrote:
🤫🤐😷A moment of silence for those who hate us but can’t unfriend or unfollow us because they are afraid of not knowing whats happening in our lives.🤣😂🤣😂#MonitoringSpirit💩👿👹👽 Pls stay away From this page otherwise High Bp,sniper or transformer🤣🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/JBi5eqWxoR
— Peter Okoye MrP (@PeterPsquare) October 18, 2019
