By Adejoke Adeleye

The management of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, (MAPOLY) Abeokuta has disowned Olalekan Oladapo Ogunremi, who was sentenced to six months imprisonment for criminal impersonation, saying that he was never their student.

A Federal High Court in Ibadan had on Wednesday convicted Ogunremi after pleaded guilty to the charge of criminal impersonation.

The 21-year-old actually found favour before Justice Patricia Ajoku of the Federal High Court, Ibadan, who commuted the one year punishment proposed for his offence to six months.

The judge succumb to his lawyer’s passionate plea that his client had missed two examination sessions owing to the criminal charge filed against him by the Ibadan zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Ogunremi had pleaded guilty to the one-count amended charge with which he was arraigned on Wednesday consequent upon a plea bargain arrangement between him and the Commission.

However, the MAPOLY management said the convict was never a student of the school.

Read the statement below:

“Attention of the Management of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta has been drawn to reports of some online media and Newspapers of a cybercrime fraudster, Olalekan Oladapo Ogunremi, who claimed to be a student of MAPOLY.

We hereby wish to state unequivocally that the convict is *NOT* our student.

We also want to place on record that, we do not offer Mechanical Engineering in Higher National Diploma programme as allegedly claimed in the report.

We did not have such name in our record but the closest details in our record to the published name is that of a student who got admission in 2014/2015 academic session for National Diploma programme and did not finish due to poor academic performance thereby, forfeited his studentship since 2017.

The general public is requested to note that the culprit is not a student of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta.”