A 49-year-old man, Bamidele Akinyemi, on Friday, appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly obtaining N14million from a man under false pretences.

Akinyemi, whose house address was not provided, is standing trial on a three-count charge of conspiracy, false pretence and stealing, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, ASP Benson Emuerhi, said that the defendant obtained N14 million from Mr Taiwo Olanipekun, to produce and double the money both in Nigeria and foreign currency, which he never did.

Emuerhi noted that Akinyemi committed the offences with some persons still at large on June 11, at No. 47, Otta Road, Agege, Lagos.

“Akinyemi swindled the complainant, as he failed to produce, double the money and return the money,’’ he said.

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 411, 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. Section 287 stipulates seven years imprisonment, while Section 314 prescribes a 15-year jail term for false pretences.

The Magistrate, Mrs Olufunke Sule-Amzat granted Akinyemi a bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case till Dec. 9 for mention.