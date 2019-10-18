Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, the Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), has warned residents to stop building structures on waterways.

Oke-Osanyintolu in Lagos on Friday that indiscriminate building on waterways was largely responsible for flooding in the state.

“Residents should stop building structures to prevent the free flow of water.

“The government will re-enforce laws against illegal structure but with a human face; we will reconstruct, reorganised and redeveloped every area in Lagos.

“Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has declared Lagos State as a state of emergency.

“By this, we are improving on our infrastructure and LASEMA is well equipped to carry out a reorganisation of our mode of building.

“Lagos residents should key into the vision of the state government.

“We are appealing to our citizens that though we will talk, we will also act because we are ready for the job,” said.

Oke-Osanyintolu said that the governor after going around Lagos metropolis declared emergency on roads, sanitation and environment.

He said that one of the missions of the present administration was to look into enforcement of the state law, especially on waste disposal.

He said that there was a need for Lagos residents to imbibe positive behavioural change to enable the government to achieve its aims of protecting the lives and property of citizens.

The LASEMA boss said that Lagos state environmental agencies had sealed off many collapsed building sites.

He alleged that the illegal building owners usually engage in construct work at midnight but said “the agencies are now on top of their responsibility’’.