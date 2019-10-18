Lady Gaga had an embarrassing moment Thursday night during her Las Vegas residency show, as she fell offstage, after she asked a fan to pick her up. It was one huge fall that drew loud cries and consternation from the audience.

During the show, 33 year-old Gaga invited one of the concert goers onto the stage at Park Theatre at Park MGM, and the over-excited fan picked the singer up, ETonline reported.

Gaga wrapped her legs around his waist and as he made a few short hops, he took a misstep and tumbled right off the side of the elevated platform and into the audience. The pair crashed hard onto the floor.

From videos shot by fans in the crowd, it appears that Gaga hit the floor, and the fan ended up crashing down on top of her as the shocked audience gasped and screamed.

Lady Gaga however returned to the stage and performed as if nothing happened.

Watch the videos posted by her fans on Thursday night:

A fan dropped Gaga on the Enigma stage tonight omg pic.twitter.com/Jf6szMd2vj — Lady Gaga Facts (@LGMonsterFacts) October 18, 2019

And then she performed as if nothing happened:

A fan dropped Gaga on the Enigma stage tonight omg pic.twitter.com/Jf6szMd2vj — Lady Gaga Facts (@LGMonsterFacts) October 18, 2019