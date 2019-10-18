The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says Julius Berger on Friday notified of its intention to extend the reconstruction work on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway from Magboro to Punch section of the road from Oct. 21 to Jan. 31, 2020.

Mr. Clement Oladele, Ogun Sector Commander of FRSC, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun, that the development was to enable the company to begin rehabilitation work on the 1.3 kilometers stretch of the expressway from Magboro to Punch from Monday.

Accordingly to him, the rehabilitation work will cause a temporary diversion of the Lagos bound traffic to the Sagamu bound carriageway from Magboro to Punch.

“This temporary diversion of traffic will transfer the Lagos inbound traffic to the same carriageway conveying traffic outward Lagos.

” Thereby making both the traffic inward and outward Lagos accommodated on the same section of the expressway within the 1.3 kilometers stretch of the road from Magboro to Punch in Ogun State.” he said.

NAN reports that there was a partial closure of the Lagos end of the expressway from Sept. 2 for the ongoing reconstruction work on the 600-metres stretch between Ojodu Berger and the beginning of Kara Bridge.

The sector commander advised motorists to take note of the development and plan their trips by allowing more time to their traveling time, because of the construction work that would narrow the carriageway which may impair traffic.

“Motorists are also enjoined to observe lane discipline and avoid driving against traffic, as violators risk impoundment of their vehicles and liable to payment of N50,000 naira traffic fine,” he said.

The FRSC boss cautioned motorists to drive within the maximum speed limit of 50km per hour, the maximum speed at construction zones as prescribed by the National Road Traffic Regulations, 2012, to avoid road crashes.

Oladele, however, commended the public for their patience and cooperation, adding that they still have to bear with the inconvenience the temporary diversion might cause.

He also implored motorists to continue to cooperate with the FRSC and other traffic and emergency agencies that would be strategically deployed to control the diverted traffic around the rehabilitation sections.

The sector commander said that motorists observing traffic emergencies could contact the FRSC toll-free number 122.