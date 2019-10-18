By Funmilola Olukomaiya

O’tra by Becca brand, a pret-a-porter company with the Nigerian woman’s taste in focus has unveiled its bridal collection 2020 themed ‘The Bridal Party’.

Inspired by the female form, sophisticated silhouettes and romantic volumes, “The Bridal Party” is aimed at re-defining everything you think you might know about what a bridal line should look like.

The collection not only consists of wedding dresses, conservative bridal train dresses but also alternative looks for an alternative bridal train.

The Bridal Party collection is that collection that caters to everyone, from the bride, bridesmaids to grooms lady look. She not only stops at that, but she also threw in reception dresses, court wedding looks and more.

From short wedding dresses to blazers and full skirts, O’tra by Becca brings an edge to this new bridal collection with the collection also containing outfits for wedding guests and pre-wedding looks.

According to the designer, “In this collection, O’tra by Becca is redefining everything you think you might know about what a bridal line should look like. The collection not only consists of wedding dresses, conservative bridal train dresses but also alternative looks for an alternative bridal train. In line with modern times, where brides and grooms are now adopting ‘Groom’s maids’ and ‘Bride’s Men’, O’tra by Becca has designed alternative looks to how a bridal train could look like.

“From short wedding dresses, blazers and full skirts, waistcoat sets etc O’tra by Becca bring an edge to this new bridal collection. There is indeed something for everyone; whatever your style or dream wedding might be. The collection also contains outfits for the wedding guests and pre-wedding looks. The Bridal party collection is Ivory and Gold themed; signifying a certain luxury and richness of the collection. The brand seeks to explore the evolving personality of modern millennial through this collection. The pieces in this collection are also very flexible and can be interpreted for several situations/events thus making every outfit interesting to the style.”

See photos from the collection below.

Credits

Dresses: @otrabybecca

Creative Direction & Styling: @rtfcompany

Belle: @adukeshittabey

Photography: @the.alfe

Makeup: @belapro31

Hair: @haircraft_