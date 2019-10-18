Diva Genevieve Nnaji met her match today in Lagos panache-for-panache, beauty-for-beauty in the Assistant Superintendent of Police Obianuju Okeke, a.k.a Uju Okeke.

Their trending photo, with both looking alike, cute and gorgeous was published by Nairaframe.com

Obianuju attended Queens College and University of Lagos and was recruited into the police force, becoming an ASP in 2017, after the compulsory training.

On her Facebook wall, she occasionally shares photos of herself in and out of uniform and warns those trolling her to keep off as ‘she is in a relationship’.

She had several posts in April. In one of them she was with her DPO in Lagos, also a female. And in another, with the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu SanusiII, who she described as a ‘humble man indeed’.

Then she went on break for about six months, and on Thursday resurfaced with a philosophical post: “Beginning today, treat everyone you meet as if they were going to be dead by midnight. Extend to them all the care, kindness and understanding you can muster, and do it with no thought of any reward. Your life will never be the same again. #BeenAwhile”.