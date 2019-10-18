The All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated two national campaign councils to complement the efforts of campaign committees set up for the Nov.16 Kogi and Bayelsa governorship elections, with Governors Nasir El-Rufai and Abubakar Badaru leading the councils.

The National Chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole, who inaugurated the council in Abuja on Friday, said that Badaru of Jigawa would chair a 56-council member for Bayelsa while El-Rufai of Kaduna State would lead 56 members for Kogi.

Oshiomhole, who said that all APC governors would participate in the campaign, said that the party would also deploy its human resources to Kogi and Bayelsa to deliver the two states for the party.

“This inauguration demonstrates the party’s readiness to campaign and contest the election,” Oshiomhole said.

El-Rufai thanked the party’s National Working Committee for appointing him as Chairman of the National Campaign Council for Kogi election.

He pledged that his council would be committed to delivering the state to the party.

The governor, who said that the re-election of a governor is always tougher than fresh election, said that his campaign council would ensure re-election of Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi through performance, reconciliation and consultation.

Badaru, who was represented by Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, expressed the council’s readiness to complement the efforts of Bayelsa Campaign Organisation to ensure victory for the party in the Nov. 16 election