The Medical Women Association of Nigeria has taken breast cancer screening and awareness to rural communities in Cross River as part of activities to celebrate the 2019 Physicians Week in the state.

Dr Jacinta Okoi-Obuli, the President of the association in the state, on Friday said at Nde community in Ikom Local Government Area that the association had screened and evaluated over 100 women in Calabar.

She added that the outreach was also in line with the “2019 Breast Cancer’’ month.

“As part of the 2019 Physicians Week and in line with the Breast Cancer month, we decided to embark on medical outreach to screen and create awareness on breast cancer.

“Globally, Pink October is the month for Breast Cancer awareness. We know that when we diagnosed them early, there is going to be a cure.

“Aside from breast cancer, we are also doing screening for cervical cancer and surgeries. We are in this community to give them a full package because we have so far screened over 50 women.

“When we detect positive cases, we refer the victim to the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, hoping they will sponsor their treatment; in some cases, we appeal to good individuals to help them out,’’ she said.

She said the association had scheduled another screening for women in Calabar on Oct. 23, adding that over 500 women are expected to be screened and evaluated.

Mrs Benedicta Akunjom, 57, whose screening read negative, thanked the association for the gesture, saying that most of the women in the rural areas had no money to visit the hospital for regular check-ups.

Akunjom said that such screening was important for women for possible early detection and cure.