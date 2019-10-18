A petrol tanker is engulfed by fire on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway just before the Redeemed Christian Church of God Camp.
The report on Friday came as another tanker was also gutted by fire in Onitsha, the second incident in three days.
Friday, October 18, 2019 12:56 pm
