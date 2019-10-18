The Amputees Coalition of Nigeria (ACN) has urged the Federal Government and State Governments to fully implement the Disability Rights Law that had been assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The National Secretary of the coalition, Mr. George Anwayi, made the call on Friday in Jos at a one-day Conference for amputees drawn from Plateau, Kaduna, Borno, Nassarawa and Bauchi states.

According to Anwayi, in spite of the signing of the law, most of the amputees and others living with special needs have yet to benefit from its implementation. He said those of them living with special needs were still being stigmatised and denied employment.

He also lamented that government and private establishments were not considering the plight of persons living with special needs as most of their buildings were not friendly and easily accessible to those living with disabilities.

The national secretary also urged the governments to make prosthetics (artificial limbs) affordable and easily accessible to the indigent members of the union. He said that the availability of prosthetics would enhance the living condition of the amputees.

He disclosed that the number of amputees was increasing in the country and urged the governments to improve health facilities to check the trend. He blamed the rise to communal crises and the increase in the number of persons with diabetes.

Mrs. Tina Musa, one of the amputees attending the conference, urged governments to check stigmatisation of persons with special needs.

Similarly, Musa Yado called on the government to consider those with special needs such as people with various forms of amputation when producing automobiles as it was obtained in developed and developing countries.