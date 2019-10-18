The Police in Lagos on Friday charged two men, Emmanuel Udeme and John Samson, before an Ojo Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, for allegedly beating up their Aunt.

The duo is standing trial on a two-count charge of conspiracy and assault in which they pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Simon Uche told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Oct. 13, at the Agric area of Ojo in Lagos.

He said that following a misunderstanding the duo conspired to beat up their Aunty, one Comfort Sunday, who they were staying with, in one room apartment in Ojo.

When given the opportunity to speak by the Magistrate, Mr A. A. Adesanya, the defendants denied committing the assault.

They, however, agreed that the complainant was the rightful owner of the premises and paid the rent.

The Magistrate granted the defendants bail in the sum of N200,000 each, with two sureties each in like sum.

The court ordered that the sureties must show evidence of tax clearance and must be blood relatives of the defendants.

He adjourned the case until Dec. 11, for mention.

The offences for which the defendants were changed contravened the provisions of Sections 170 and 409 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2011.