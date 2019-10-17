UK Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn has thumbed down the new Brexit deal announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, describing it as worse than the one gotten by Theresa May and a sell-out.

Now Corbyn said his party will officially back a second referendum on EU divorce.

Former Prime Minister Theresa May’s EU Brexit deal was rejected thrice by Parliament, leading to her resignation.

‘These proposals risk triggering a race to the bottom on rights and protections: putting food safety at risk, cutting environmental standards and workers’ rights, and opening up our NHS to a takeover by US private corporations.

‘This sell-out deal won’t bring the country together and should be rejected. ‘The best way to get Brexit sorted is to give the people the final say in a public vote.’

Johnson had tweeted earlier that he got a ‘great new deal’ from EU.

‘We’ve got a great new deal that takes back control – now Parliament should get Brexit done on Saturday so we can move on to other priorities like the cost of living, the NHS, violent crime and our environment,”, he tweeted.

The next hurdle comes on Saturday, when Mr Johnson faces an uphill battle to get MPs in Parliament to sign off on the deal.

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker tweeted: ‘Where there is a will, there is a #deal – we have one! ‘It’s a fair and balanced agreement for the EU and the UK and it is testament to our commitment to find solutions. I recommend that #EUCO endorses this deal.’