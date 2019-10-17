As anticipation builds towards release of the hugely anticipated Living In Bondage reprise, social media has gone agog with the today release of a captivating new trailer of Living In Bondage: Breaking Free, sequel to Nollywood’s iconic 1992 blockbuster.

The electrifying new trailer from Play Network Africa, unveils breathtaking snippets from the coming movie ahead of its much awaited November 8 release.

The Living In Bondage sequel produced by award winning producer, Steve Gukas in collaboration with Dotun Olakurin and Charles Okpaleke, tells the story of Nnamdi, Andy Okeke’s mysterious son, who treads the terrifying dark path of his father.

Nnamdi’s untamed quest is told by a stellar cast of classic and current actors, including Kenneth Okonkwo, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Enyinna Nwigwe, Nancy Isime and Munachi Abii.

Living In Bondage: Breaking Free is directed by Nollywood veteran, Ramsey Nouah, written by Nicole Asinugo and C.J. Obasi, and has an original score produced by Larry Gaaga that features A-list Afrobeat artists including Davido, Flavour and 2Baba among others.

Watch the enthralling Living In Bondage: Breaking Free trailer: