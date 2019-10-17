By Jennifer Okundia

In a now viral video, a lady with a tattoo on her body, looking sickly and injured, has been found naked in the Ajah area of Lagos state.

Passersby surrounded the scene, taking pictures and making videos of her, while hurling insults and stones at her.

A social media influencer known as Buchi, disclosed that her name is Ene and she is HIV positive.

Buchi further revealed that his friend took the said lady to Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), but that there’s a delay in treating her, urging well meaning Nigerians to come to her aid.

Nigerians are so stupid. The babe was sickk and instead of getting her help, they fabricated stupid stories of ritualists & rubbish. This woman could have died in ajah cause y’all care more about showing your faux morality over your humanity. Even a “doctor” said it’s “voodoo” ! https://t.co/9OBQwgsA2a — ebele. (@ebelee_) October 17, 2019

-Viewers discretion: Young lady said to have allegedly been thrown out of a fast moving car yesterday,at under bridge in Ajah, Lagos. -Check #Thread for picturespic.twitter.com/zvAezvb61V — Postsubman (@Postsubman) October 17, 2019

See reactions;

A Sensible society would have 1. Covered up this lady

2. Take her to a nearest hospital

3. Alert security agencies to pull up missing persons file or something.

4. It’s Ajah, that car wouldn’t have gone far with all the traffic in that area. Well like isaid “sensible society”😅 pic.twitter.com/omUX6hWW6e — Energy⚡️ (@god_flash) October 16, 2019

The fact that people brought out their phones to make videos of that lady at ajah, the fact that nobody even brought her as little as a wrapper to cover up or even food to eat , shows how much we’ve lost our humanity. — smallieee✨ (@precious_chee) October 17, 2019

Came on Twitter this morning to a series of bad news. In the East fire razed several buildings and lives in Onitsha, Anambra State. In the West, a girl was thrown out of a moving vehicle in Ajah, Lagos State. I don’t know who we offended in this Country, tbh. — FAVOUR ONYEOZIRI (@FOnyeoziri) October 17, 2019

Ene who looks malnourished, was allegedly thrown out of a moving Benz under the Ajah Bridge before she immediately started to dry up.