Ene – lady found naked in Ajah, Lagos

By Jennifer Okundia

In a now viral video, a lady with a tattoo on her body, looking sickly and injured, has been found naked in the Ajah area of Lagos state.

Passersby surrounded the scene, taking pictures and making videos of her, while hurling insults and stones at her.

A social media influencer known as Buchi, disclosed that her name is Ene and she is HIV positive.

Buchi further revealed that his friend took the said lady to Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), but that there’s a delay in treating her, urging well meaning Nigerians to come to her aid.

See reactions;

Ene who looks malnourished, was allegedly thrown out of a moving Benz under the Ajah Bridge before she immediately started to dry up.