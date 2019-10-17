A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State has sentenced Michael Adamu to two years imprisonment for dealing in petroleum products without an appropriate licence.

Another court also fined Lukman Musa N100,000 for another oil-related offence.

Justice I.M. Sani convicted Adamu and Justice L.M Abubakar convicted Musa.

The duo were sentenced in accordance with Section 4 (1) of the Petroleum Act CAP P10 of the Revised Edition (Laws of Federation Nigeria) 2007 and punishable under Section 4(6) of the same Act.

The one-count charge against Adamu read: “That you Micheal Adamu, being the driver on board Truck with registration Number: EHR 637 XA, on or about the 16th of May, 2019 at Abua, Rivers State, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court deal in petroleum product to wit: loading illegally refined Automative Gas Oil (AGO) without appropriate licence or authority and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 4 (1) of the Petroleum Act CAP P10 of the Revised Edition (Laws of the Federation of Nigeria) 2007 and punishable under Section 4(6) of the same Act.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the count charge when read to him.

In view of his plea, prosecution counsel, N.A. Dodo prayed the court to convict and sentence the defendant accordingly. Counsel to the defendant, R.U. Oyiwona did not oppose the prosecution counsel’s prayers.

Justice Sani subsequently convicted and sentenced Adamu to two (2) years imprisonment with an option of fine of One Million, One Hundred Thousand Naira (N1,100,000,00) which shall be paid into the Federal Government’s Consolidated Revenue Account through the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

He also ordered that the content of the Truck be sold and the proceeds forfeited to the Federal Government.

Adamu ran into trouble when men of 6 Division Nigerian Army’s Anti-Bunkering Operation Team in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, arrested a Mack Tanker with registration Number EHR 637 XA on May 16 2019 at Abua with Product suspected to be Automotive Gas Oil (AGO). Adamu was the driver of the Truck and he was prosecuted accordingly.

In the case of Lukman Musa, he was arraigned by the EFCC Port Harcourt’s Zonal Office on one- count charge bordering on possession and transporting Low Pour Fuel Oil (LPFO) without appropriate license.

He pleaded guilty to the charge.

Justice Abubakar convicted and sentenced Musa to a fine of One Hundred Thousand Naira (N100,000.00). He also ordered that the product on board the Truck be forfeited to the Federal Government and the Truck released to the owner by the court after paying the sum of One N1,000,000.