US President Donald Trump on Thursday was gracious and respectful as he mourned the death of Rep. Elijah Cummings, tweeting that the late congressman and fierce critic of his administration would be “hard, if not impossible, to replace.”

“My warmest condolences to the family and many friends of Congressman Elijah Cummings. I got to see first hand the strength, passion and wisdom of this highly respected political leader,” Trump tweeted. “His work and voice on so many fronts will be very hard, if not impossible, to replace!”

Cummings died early Thursday morning “due to complications concerning longstanding health challenges,” his office said. He was 68.

Trump’s Twitter tribute to Cummings marked a remarkable departure from the public spat between the two politicians in July, after Trump wrote off Cummings Baltimore as a rat and rodent infested city, where no human being should live.

He accused the congressman of corruption, while Trump himself was swamped by an avalanche of racist accusations.

Before his death, Cummings was the chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, probing Trump’s impeachment.

*Reported by Thehill.com