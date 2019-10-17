Sadiya Umar Farouk, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development found herself being the object of unusual attention by fellow ministers on Wednesday at the Federal Executive Council meeting.

Remember, she was the bride that didn’t show up last week, according to the expectations of Nigeria’s virulent fake news merchants.

Online cards were designed inviting all to the wedding Fathia at the Aso Rock mosque, between her and President Muhammadu Buhari. But it was all a wicked lie. Sadiya was even then outside the country to attend the 17th edition, Executive Committee of the High Commissioner”s Programme in Geneva.

