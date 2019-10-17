Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun and his Kogi counterpart Yahaya Bello have poured encomiums on the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, as he clocked 45 years.

Oyetola described the monarch as a pride to the royal institution, according to a congratulatory message by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Ismail Omipidan.

The OOni is versatile source of intervention in the nation’s contemporary challenges, Oyetola said.

He said the consistency of the monarch in analysing issues of contemporary importance in the nation since ascending the throne “is commendable’’.

“On this auspicious occasion of your birthday anniversary, I join your family, friends and well-wishers to thank almighty God for your life which has been marked by outstanding accomplishments and enduring contributions to national discourse.

“Your royal interventions are notable in entrepreneurship, youth engagement, scholarships and agriculture where you have regularly deployed your means and influence to impact the people on an annual basis.

“You are a pride to the Royal Institution and the State of Osun. We cannot thank you enough.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of the State of Osun, I congratulate you and pray that the almighty God will give you wisdom, peace and happiness.

“Enjoy this day to the fullest. Happy birthday to you,” the governor said.

Governor Bello in a statement by Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Muhammed Onogwu described the Ooni as a true royal who had since his coronation brought great value to the traditional institution.

He said the Royal father is preaching and practicing peaceful coexistence among all ethnic groups.

The governor said that Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi’s unbiased leadership had clearly shown that young people could lead rightly in whatever sphere of life when provided with the opportunity.

He prayed for more wisdom and good health that would enable the Imperial Majesty and the Ile- Ife traditional ruler to continue to discharge his responsibilities and longer years on the throne of his ancestors.