By Jennifer Okundia

Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, Traditional ruler and the Oluwo of Iwo land, is giving us some cool vibes from Canada.

The picture which shows the yoruba ruler in rugged jeans, has sine sparked reactions from fans and we culled them here.

African monarchs are not known to dish out a youthful aura with their fashion sense, but with this ruler right here, you’ve got something else coming.

Read some reactions:

Bisi Abiola: Yes ooo. Drop all the royal baggage brouhaha in Naija😀😀. Who cares outside? Moreso you get the freedom to enjoy yasef and really rock. When you get home, continue where you left off. 😂😂😂

Yeye Ewa Shomolu Olayinka: you guys should stop hating on him, he can do what so ever he want to do outside Nigeria..plus it is cold here…l did not see anything wrong with his dressing ..you guys need to shut d f…..k up..Keep living kabiesi you got swag😘😍

Dupe Ashama: O ga o!

Dimeji Ibro: Nice one Kabiesi

Tolu Oshinjirin Ademoroti Sincerely he needs to learn the culture. Immediately one becomes a Yoruba monarch that’s the end to your swag.

B.F.B Benson I have always know there was something about him🤔👀 nice swag tho👌💯

Ibiyemi Arinola Olufowobi Swaggalicious Kabiyesi😊 no problem but kabiyesi with ripped jeans? O ga fun swagger o🤔🤔🤔

The Iwo Kingdom is a traditional state based in the city of Iwo in Osun State, Nigeria. The ruler of the Yoruba kingdom is titled “Oluwo of Iwo”.

Photo credit: Facebook Babafemi Ojudu