Keeping Up With The Kardashian fans were sad to discover Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott had split after three years together, but apparently no one was more gutted about the break up than her family.

Following initial reports they had gone their separate ways, Kylie took to Twitter to confirm the news, telling her 28.8million followers: “Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

The pair have since been seen hanging out with their daughter Stormi, and now a source at People insists the Kardashians think Travis and Kylie are a brilliant match, and would be disappointed if they couldn’t sort out their issues.

“Her family wants them to be together. Travis might not be perfect, but he’s a great partner and dad,” the insider commented. “Everyone would be upset if Kylie can’t figure things out with Travis.”

Speaking of the couple hanging out platonically, the source added, “Kylie and Travis are spending time together because of Stormi. And they seem okay. They aren’t arguing or having any disagreements. They’re a great team, and it’s a good sign that they still enjoy hanging out.”

Kylie and Travis reunion? Is that you?

E! News back this up with a report that claims Travis, Kylie, and Stormi spent Sunday together at Kylie’s home in Calabasas: “They got along well and were so happy being a family with Stormi,” a source says. “It looked like nothing has changed with them.”