The Kwara House of Assembly on Thursday passed a bill for a law to establish Kwara State Social Investment Programme.

The bill which was the second to be passed by the 9th legislature was an executive bill sent by Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq in August. The bill seeks to tackle poverty, ensure equitable distribution of resources and promote economic growth in the state.

The bill was passed after the House had adopted the report of its ad hoc committee which conducted a public hearing on the bill in September.

The motion for the third reading and passage of the bill was moved by the House leader, Mr. Olawoyin Abubakar-Magaji and seconded by Saheed Mohammed (APC-Patigi).

The Chairman of the ad hoc Committee, Mr. Saheed Popoola while presenting the report, said all stakeholders that attended the public hearing on the bill called for its early passage. According to him, the bill when passed and assented to by the governor would alleviate poverty among residents and also cater to vulnerable groups in the society.

The Clerk of the House, Mrs. Halimah Perogi, read the bill for the third time and later passed.

The Speaker, Mr. Danladi Yakubu-Salihu directed the clerk to produce a clean copy of the bill for the governor’s assent.