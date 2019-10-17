By Adejoke Adeleye

Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, Ogun State has expressed its readiness to support the Federal Government’s agenda to diversify the country’s economy into agriculture in order to tackle unemployment in the country.

The Polytechnic Rector, Arch. Olusegun Olanrewaju Aluko, disclosed this on Wednesday during a press conference held on campus to usher in the activities of the institution’s 40th anniversary.

Aluko explained that the institution had created an agricultural village with the view of adding meaning to the agriculture sector, adding that the village would not only add value to the sector, but would also lift the burden of unemployment on the teeming youths.

He also noted that the polytechnic was ready to work assiduously to ensure that the age-long narrative of economic meltdown will become a history.

“We are working to make sure that we impact on our environment. That is why we have created an agricultural village and we are trying to see how we can add value to our agricultural sector.”

When asked on the polytechnic’s achievement since his emergence as rector, he stressed that the institution’s lion achievements was an invention of working equipment exhibited recently through the Manufacturer Association of Nigeria (MAN).

” Our lion achievement since I became the rector of this great institution is an invention of equipment that was recently exhibited by the Manufacturer Association of Nigeria (MAN).

“And through MAN, there have been a lot of demands and we have been supplying many companies with some of our equipment and some other companies are still ordering for them.

“Meanwhile, we are waiting for the Minister of Science and Technology to give us the approval to lunch it officially.” He hinted.

Also to improve the economy as well as create more job opportunity, the institution, according Aluko, had introduced new courses such as Cement Technology and Driving.

He revealed that Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Chairman of Dangote Group of Companies, had approved equipment worth N220 millionaire for the polytechnic to run the Cement and Technology course.