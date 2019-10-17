South-East leaders including governors are meeting President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House Council Chambers in Abuja, behind closed doors.

Governor Dave Umahi, chairman Southeast Governors Forum is the leader of the delegation.

At the open session before the meeting went off camera, Umahi, who is governor of Ebonyi State demanded special Federal Government intervention for the speedy completion of the Enugu International airport and rehabilitation of federal roads in the region

The leaders also want a state of emergency to be declared on the roads in the South East.

Governors of the South-South region are also scheduled to meet President Buhari today.