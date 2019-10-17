G-Worldwide Entertainment (GWW), the Record Label through which Kizz Daniel rose to fame and became positioned to attract fortune, has reignited its legal battle against Kizz Daniel, who is now its former signee.

The Label in pursuit of this course has engaged the law firm of Olisa Agbakoba Legal, led by Senior Counsel, Dr. Olisa Agbakoba, SAN, to prosecute its claims against the Artiste.

G-WorldWide now wants General damages in the sum of Two Hundred Million Naira (200,000,000), special damages for breach of contract in the sum of N179,499,957.00 (One Hundred and Seventy-Nine Million, Four Hundred and Ninety-Nine Thousand, Nine Hundred and Fifty-Seven Naira) and N150, 000, 000 (One Hundred and Fifty Million Naira) for contract exit fees, among other reliefs.

Following the Artiste’s exit from the recording contract he executed with GWW in 2017, coupled with the alleged imprecise media bout instigated by the Artiste to damage GWW’s reputation, the Record Label has sought legal redress against the Artiste before the relevant Courts in Nigeria, viz: a claim for breach of recording contract against the Artiste before the High Court of Lagos State, and another claim before the Federal High Court, Lagos for infringement of its intellectual property rights by the Artiste.

The matter pending at the High Court of Lagos State, which was commenced by an Originating Summons, came up on Monday, October 7, 2019, for Judgment before Hon. Justice Taofiquat Oyekan-Abdullai.

However, GWW through its Solicitors informed the Court that it had filed an Application seeking two alternative prayers; A prayer to stay proceedings pending reference of the matter to Arbitration, as provided under the enabling contract between the parties and a prayer granting leave to amend its originating process.

The Court, after hearing Counsel’s submissions on behalf of GWW, with respect to the reasons necessitating the application, appreciated the peculiarity of the circumstances, which is predicated on the fact that the former counsel representing the Label, argued the Originating Summons in defiance of the label’s instructions to defer steps in the suit, and ultimately withdraw the suit in view of its decision to engage another law firm.

Consequently, the Court adjourned the matter for the hearing of the Label’s application to January 21, 2020.