The Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, on Thursday said his administration would continue to improve the standard of education in the state to an enviable position.

Fayemi, who was represented by his Deputy, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, made the promise while inaugurating a block of five classrooms at Ekiti Parapo College in Ido-Ekiti. He commended the contractor for improving the building to a standard structure and making it beautiful.

The Governor advised the Chairman of the State Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Prof. Fransisca Aladejana, to always award contracts on schools to indigenous contractors, not foreigners. He assured teachers that ‎his administration would make life better for them, adding that they should continue to pray for his success.

Earlier, Aladejana had thanked Fayemi for his support to the teachers and development of the education sector in Ekiti. She assured the ‎governor that the teachers would support his administration and continue to pray for his success.

The Principal of the college, Mr. ‎Felix Fagbuaro, commended the state governor for his support to the school. Fagbuaro assured Fayemi that the management of the school would not relent in their efforts to support his agenda for the development of education in Ekiti.