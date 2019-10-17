The management of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) Plc says it has partnered with Arrive Alive and Labakcare organisations on “Stay Alive’’ free healthcare check for residents of Surulere Community in Lagos.

Its General Manager, Corporate Communications, Mr Godwin Idemudia, made this known at a news conference on Thursday in Lagos to kick-start the two days programme.

The free healthcare service will hold on Oct. 19 and Oct. 20 from 10.00 a.m to 4.00 p.m daily at Arrive and Alive Diagnosis Hospital, Cole Street, Surulere, Lagos.

Idemudia said that the gesture was part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in giving back to the society.

He said that management of EKEDC had decided to support the free health check to the community as part of its corporate obligations in ensuring that its valued customers and Nigerians stay alive to tell their stories.

According to him, this is part of the initiatives and good area the management decided to invest in, which is basically for poor people around the EKEDC’s network areas.

“It’s not about people paying their bills or services rendered, but also to give back, no matter how small, to the society and areas where we operate as a corporate organisation.

“This has to do with the management’s passion for good healthcare and wellbeing of Nigerians and the less privileged citizens.

“The company has a very good track record of corporate social initiatives. Our corporate social responsibility is driven by a vision to be an exemplary corporate citizen.

“We believe in the wellbeing of the people and communities where we do business,’’ he said.

Idemudia noted that the company, as part of its EKEDC’s CSR initiatives, had also partnered with many orphanage homes and engaged in a daily school feeding programme for students of the Anglican Girls’ Primary School, Lagos.

He said the company had assisted the Nigeria Correctional Service, Ikoyi, by supplying relief materials to its inmates.

“One of our beneficiaries won the just concluded Squash Competition in Abeokuta. We have a sponsored tennis tournament at Ikoyi Club.

“The Lagos State Waste Management Agency and Wayref Foundation once benefitted from our CSR and we as well have initiated a partnership with the Nigerian Immigration Service.

“We donated computers and IT equipment to WAYREF, which is a women-based school, and a graduate trainee programme was designed to accommodate females who have shown competence, drive and passion for the job, among others,’’ Idemudia added.

In his remarks, a Consultant Pathologist, Dr Samuel Keshinro of Stay Alive Project, said that the project was to give free health check service to residents of Surulere.

Keshinro said that the over N50 million worth project, aimed at giving back to the communities through CSR, would attend to 1,000 residents living in Surulere on a daily basis.

According to him, Stay Alive project is an initiative of Labakcare Organisation and Arrive Alive Diagnostics and Imaging Services Ltd., fully supported by Eko Electricity Distribution Company and VFD Microfinance Bank.

“Stay Alive is a community-oriented free health programme focussed on preventive care and screening for common ailments within our environment.

“This project will be manned by local and international healthcare professionals who will be on ground to screen and/or treat some identified medical conditions.

“They include hypertension, diabetes, eye conditions, malaria, worm infestation, nutritional deficiencies, common cancers of the cervix, breast and prostate and many more.

“The project also aims at improving the health status of the underserved by offering focussed health talks, as well as the distribution of foods, vitamin supplements, reading glasses and baby delivery kits to the pregnant women.

“As you will notice, this laudable project also underscores the multi-sectoral collaboration in corporate social responsibility culminating in bringing together great minds for a common cause,’’ he said.