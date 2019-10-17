BY Jethro Ibileke

Stalwarts of the All Progressives Congress Party (APC) in Ovia North-East Local Government Area of Edo State, have jointly issued ultimatum to their lawmakers-elect at the State House of Assembly, to resume plenary unfailingly on or before October 21, 2019, of face “consequential actions”.

They asked the members-elect, Vincent Uwadiae and Dumez Ugiagbe, to explain why they had failed to present themselves to be sworn-in as members of the State House of Assembly up till the moment.

The decision was taken on Tuesday at an enlarged meeting by party members across the 13 wards in the local government area.

They said that the continued absence of the two representatives have created vacuum in the development of the local government area.

Chairman of the APC in the area, Ambassador Etinosa Ighodaro, while addressing the members, noted that the party had earlier sent letters to the two members elect to explain their refusal to be sworn in, which they said they were yet to reply to.

According to him, “The absence of the two members has affected the representation of Ovia North East. We no longer have any one to present our matters before the House.

“Other Constituencies are being represented by their honorable members who were elected the same time with our own.

“What offence has Ovia North-East committed that they will not have members representing them in the House?

“We call on our members-elect to immediately present themselves for swearing in the House.

“We cannot afford to lose out in the present developmental stride of the state government.” He said.