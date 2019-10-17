Police in the United Kingdom have released the e-fit image of an African man who is believed to have fallen from the landing gear compartment of a Heathrow-bound Kenyan Airways flight, which originated from Nairobi, Kenya.

An e-fit is the Electronic Facial Identification Technique — a computer-based method of producing facial composites of individuals, based on eyewitness descriptions.

The unnamed man’s body was reportedly found in a south London field after he is believed to have fallen from the plane.

His image was released alongside photos of a bag that was discovered in the landing gear compartment of the aircraft.

The plane landed at Heathrow Airport on 30 June, many online media platforms have reported.

The strap of his bag bore what appeared to initial “MCA,” while a small amount of Kenyan currency was also discovered in the bag.

The Metropolitan Police said they have been trying to establish the man’s identity, though they believe he was Kenyan.

According to reports, Police were called at 3:39pm on Sunday, June 30, 2019 to a home in Offerton Road, Clapham, after a body was discovered in a garden.

Officers of the London Ambulance Service eventually attended to him.

A post-mortem examination conducted his body on July 3rd gave his cause of death as multiple injuries; and he is believed to have fallen from the landing gear compartment as the aircraft approached Heathrow.

The body is currently being held at a mortuary.

Detective Sergeant Paul Graves, of the south-central command unit, said: “Once the investigation is complete a file will be produced for the coroner and an inquest can take place.

“We have pursued a number of lines of inquiry in what has been a very sad incident to investigate.

“This man has a family somewhere who needs to know what has happened to their loved one.

“Our investigation has included liaison with the authorities in Kenya, from where the flight took off, but so far our efforts to identify this man have proved fruitless.

“I hope by releasing this e-fit someone known to the deceased will recognise him and make contact.”