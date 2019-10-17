UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his country and the EU have reached a ‘great new’ Brexit deal.
The announcement came ahead of a crucial EU summit in Brussels on Thursday.
The details have yet to be unveiled, but Johnson was palpably euphoric about the development as he announced on Twitter:
“We’ve got a great new deal that takes back control — now Parliament should get Brexit done on Saturday so we can move on to other priorities like the cost of living, the NHS, violent crime and our environment.”
What do you think?