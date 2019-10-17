UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his country and the EU have reached a ‘great new’ Brexit deal.

The announcement came ahead of a crucial EU summit in Brussels on Thursday.

The details have yet to be unveiled, but Johnson was palpably euphoric about the development as he announced on Twitter:

“We’ve got a great new deal that takes back control — now Parliament should get Brexit done on Saturday so we can move on to other priorities like the cost of living, the NHS, violent crime and our environment.”