Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia has sworn in twenty-three Commissioners recently confirmed by the State House of Assembly.
He urged them to work together towards consolidating the achievements made so far by his administration.
“Being chosen to serve as a Commissioner out of a large number of qualified Abians is indeed a huge privilege. You were chosen not because you are the best or the most qualified but because at a time like this, we believe that you can add value to our vision for our state.
“Therefore, you must be at your best at all times. We will not compromise quality service delivery. We have set clear milestones which you must achieve within specific periods and within the first one month.
“We expect that each of you will achieve particular milestones in your respective ministries. We expect you to work together because government is an organism that functions in unison”.
The new commissioners and their portfolios:
1. Chief Chimaobi Ebisike – Special Duties
2. Chief John J. Okoro – Joint Projects
3. Lady Loveth Uwaoma – Culture and Tourism
4. Dr Cosmos Ndukwe – Trade and Investment
5. Chief Ugbaja T. Odionyemfe – Housing
6. Mr. Onyema Wachuku – SME Development
7. Sir G. C. Onyendilefu Local Govt and Chieftaincy
8. Chief Emeka Ikwuagwu – Youth and Sports Development
9. Barr. Bob Chiedozie Ogu – Works
10. Hon. D. K Uduma – Budget and Planning
11. Chief Ekele Nwaohanmuo – Transport
12. Chief Mrs Ukachi Amala – Women Affairs
13. Prince Ezekwesiri Ananaba – Cooperatives
14. Dr Solomon Ogunji Environment
15. Chief Ikpechukwu Onuoha – Petroleum
16. Prince Dan Okoli – Homeland Security
17. Alh. Suleiman Ukandu – Lands
18. Dr Aham Uko Finance
19. Hon. Chijioke Madumere – Science and Technology
20. Dr K. C. K Nwangwa Education
21. Chief Mrs. Uwaoma Olenwengwa – Industry
22. Dr Joe Osuji – Health
23. Engr. Emma Nwabuko – Public Utilities
