Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia has sworn in twenty-three Commissioners recently confirmed by the State House of Assembly.

He urged them to work together towards consolidating the achievements made so far by his administration.

“Being chosen to serve as a Commissioner out of a large number of qualified Abians is indeed a huge privilege. You were chosen not because you are the best or the most qualified but because at a time like this, we believe that you can add value to our vision for our state.

“Therefore, you must be at your best at all times. We will not compromise quality service delivery. We have set clear milestones which you must achieve within specific periods and within the first one month.

“We expect that each of you will achieve particular milestones in your respective ministries. We expect you to work together because government is an organism that functions in unison”.

The new commissioners and their portfolios:

1. Chief Chimaobi Ebisike – Special Duties

2. Chief John J. Okoro – Joint Projects

3. Lady Loveth Uwaoma – Culture and Tourism

4. Dr Cosmos Ndukwe – Trade and Investment

5. Chief Ugbaja T. Odionyemfe – Housing

6. Mr. Onyema Wachuku – SME Development

7. Sir G. C. Onyendilefu Local Govt and Chieftaincy

8. Chief Emeka Ikwuagwu – Youth and Sports Development

9. Barr. Bob Chiedozie Ogu – Works

10. Hon. D. K Uduma – Budget and Planning

11. Chief Ekele Nwaohanmuo – Transport

12. Chief Mrs Ukachi Amala – Women Affairs

13. Prince Ezekwesiri Ananaba – Cooperatives

14. Dr Solomon Ogunji Environment

15. Chief Ikpechukwu Onuoha – Petroleum

16. Prince Dan Okoli – Homeland Security

17. Alh. Suleiman Ukandu – Lands

18. Dr Aham Uko Finance

19. Hon. Chijioke Madumere – Science and Technology

20. Dr K. C. K Nwangwa Education

21. Chief Mrs. Uwaoma Olenwengwa – Industry

22. Dr Joe Osuji – Health

23. Engr. Emma Nwabuko – Public Utilities