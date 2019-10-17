American actress, Suzanne Marie Somers celebrated her 73rd birthday by sharing her nude photo on Instagram.

She captioned the photo, “Here I am at 73 in my Birthday Suit!!!”

The actress and famed Thighmaster spokeswoman has previously spoken about how she maintains her health, telling ET in 2017 that she relies on exercise and “maybe 60 vitamins a day.”

“I will do yoga till I die. I do it every other day,” she said. “… And I use the Thighmaster religiously. The Buttmaster is incredible.”

Somers has also authored a series of self-help books, including Ageless: The Naked Truth About Bioidentical Hormones (2006), about bioidentical hormone replacement therapy. She has released two autobiographies, four diet books, and a book of poetry.

Somers married Bruce Somers in 1965 when she was 19, and they had a son, Bruce Jr., in November 1965. That marriage ended in 1968.

Somers has three granddaughters, Camelia, Violet and Daisy Hamel-Buffa.