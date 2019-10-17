By Funmilola Olukomaiya

With the high rate of separation and divorce especially in the entertainment space, we know for sure that fame and affluence is not all divorce and doom.

Marriage is a huge decision. It simply means you’re promising to spend your life with just one person forever. It’s certainly not something to be taken lightly, and when you utter those words “I do,” you better be ready.

While it may seem like almost a lot of celebrity couples have failed marriages, many famous couples are enjoying happy marriages.

Below are 12 of some of Nollywood’s famous couples who have happy marriages, some of which experienced celebrity gossips and are still together.

1. Richard and Jumobi Mofe Damijo:

Married for 19 years, Ace actor, Richard Mofe Damijo and former Africa Independent Television (AIT) presenter, Jumobi Adegbesan are still waxing strong and remain dedicated to their marriage despite rumours of infidelity. RMD married Jumobi in 2000, after the death of his first wife. They are proud parents of five children.

2. Iretiola and Patrick Doyle:

Nollywood actress Ireti Doyle has been married for over 20 years to ace broadcaster, veteran actor and media personality, Patrick Doyle. Despite several rumours about a breakup, the couple chose to stay committed to each other.

3. Tunde and Wunmi Obe:

Tunde and Wunmi Obe, aka TWO, have been happily married for over 18 years. They met and began their music career as undergraduates in the 90s. The couple also featured in drama skits for ‘The Charley Boy Show’ aired in the 90s. The veteran musician and dad of 3 revealed he married a woman who supports his plans and also helps to make good decisions for the future.

4. Omotola and Captain Ekeinde:

Nollywood sweetheart, Omotola has been married to her pilot hubby, Matthew Ekeinde for 20 blissful years and counting. The couple’s marriage is an enviable one and they have over the years managed to be scandal-free. They are blessed with four beautiful children.

5. Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva:

Unarguably Nollywood’s oldest power couple. The duo who are proud grandparents have spent over 30 years of their lives together as a married couple. Despite going through some rough times together, losing a child and more, they both remain strong and according to them, the fuel keeping their home is God, communication and trust.

6. Omoni and Nnamdi Oboli:

Married for over fifteen years and blessed with three handsome young men, the Obolis undoubtedly have an enviable relationship. They have successfully been able to balance their individual careers, work and family and are just an epitome of a perfect match. The couple who could pass for siblings are very much into each other that they do literally everything together.

7. Norbert and Gloria Young:

One of Nollywood’s celebrity couples, the Youngs, have been married for over 15 years. They are proud parents of three beautiful kids. Despite several rumours, the couple has stood the test of time and is still going strong.

8. Emelia and Ramsey Nouah:

Award-winning actor, Ramsey Nouah has been married to Emelia Philips-Nouah for over a decade and they are blessed with three kids.

9. Ruth and Odunlade Adekola:

Nollywood star actor, Odunlade Adekola is happily married to his sweetheart, Ruth. She is a committed Christ Apostolic Church member and the prayer warrior of the family. They have been married now over 15 years and are blessed with four boys.

10. Mide Martins and Afeez Abiodun:

Nollywood diva and daughter of late Funmi Martins, Mide Martins, has been married to her beau, Afeez Abiodun Owo who is also an actor for over 13 years, and their union is blessed with two girls

11. Razak Olayiwola and Moji Afolayan:

Razak Olayiwola widely referred to as Ojopagogo by fans of Yoruba movies is married to Moji Afolayan, one of the daughters of late Ade Afolayan, Ade Love. The couple met on the job over a decade ago and has since been married.

12. Sunday Omobolanle and Peju Ogunmola:

Sunday Omobolanle aka Papi Luwe, a renowned comic actor, playwright, film director and producer and his wife, Peju Ogunmola, also an actress have been together for over 3 decades and still counting. Though, not many people are aware that Aluwe was a polygamist as actress Peju Ogunmola is the only known face among them. Aluwe’s first wife is the mother of Sunkanmi and she died a long time ago, precisely in the year 2006.