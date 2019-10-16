The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has announced late American international music legends, Whitney Houston and Notorious B.I.G among its inductees for the 35th annual Hall of Fame ceremony, years after their death.

According to the US Today, the Rock Hall announced Houston and the legendary rapper B.I.G among nine first-time nominees and 16 overall under consideration for induction for the 2020 edition holding in May in Cleveland, United States.

Their nominations honour artistes who both died young, as Houston was 48 when she drowned in a Beverly Hills hotel bathtub and B.I.G was just 24 when he was killed in a drive-by shooting.

Joining Houston and B.I.G as first-time nominees are the Dave Matthews Band, the Doobie Brothers, Motörhead, Pat Benatar, Soundgarden, T. Rex, and Thin Lizzy. Returning nominees include Depeche Mode, Judas Priest, Kraftwerk, MC5, Nine Inch Nails, Rufus featuring Chaka Khan and Todd Rundgren.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is a museum and hall of fame, established in 1983 and is located in downtown Cleveland, Ohio, on the shore of Lake Erie. It documents the history of rock music and the artistes, producers, engineers, and other notable figures that have influenced its development.

To be eligible for nomination, an artiste or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years before the year of nomination. After the nominees are announced, ballots will be sent to more than 1,000 artistes, historians and members of the music industry, who will consider an act’s career work, influence on other artists, innovation and skill as they vote.

The 2020 inductees will be announced in January and the next ceremony will take place in Cleveland on Saturday, May 2, 2020.