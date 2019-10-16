The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mr. Adedamola Kuti, on Wednesday said that the Federal Government was committed to ongoing reconstruction and rehabilitation of roads in the state.

Kuti told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that work was ongoing on Lagos federal roads, adding that contractors handling the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway project would soon return to the site.

“We are working on all our projects except that serious work seems to have slowed down because of the rains, but the most important thing is that all the contractors are on-site,’’ he said.

According to him, the Ministry of Works and Housing is supervising contractors working on section three from Agbara to Seme Border on Lagos-Badagry Expressway to aid reconstruction and repair of the failed portions.

He added that work had also commenced on various sections of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and critical sections of the Ikorodu Sagamu Road.

“Work is ongoing on three sections simultaneously around Kara, Ibafo, and More on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. We are using different equipment in various sections to speed up work.

“On Apapa-Oshodi-Ojota-Oworonshoki Expressway, the reconstruction work is ongoing. The contractors are on-site, and we have also made diversions. We are working on sections one, two, three and four.

“We have to appreciate that contractors are on-site because ordinarily work is expected to slow down because of the rains,’’ he told NAN.

The controller, who refused to comment on an allegation of delay in the completion of the reconstruction of Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, said that the ministry would soon make the roads more motorable.

He said that the ministry was working hard at carrying out palliative works on the highway, adding that contracts for the reconstruction of the highways had been awarded. Kuti also said that repair works on all bridges would be sustained to ensure motorists comfort.

“Dorman Long Bridge is work in progress. We have succeeded in replacing some of the bad expansion joints. We have replaced five of them when you are coming from Fadeyi inbound Ojuelegba. We have also completed milling and resurfacing of the bridge.

“On the outbound from Ojuelegba towards Fadeyi, the contractor is moving in to start work for the replacement of the expansion joints. The approach to the bridge, coming down from Fadeyi, a contractor was able to move to the site last night when we had favourable weather to fix it, so the road is motorable now,’’ he said.

The controller said that repair works and replacement of expansion joints on the Ojuelegba, Eko and Alaka Bridges had been completed.

He added that the repairs on the Third Mainland Bridge would commence as soon as the traffic management architecture was completed.