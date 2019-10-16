Critic and former Nigeria’s Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode clocked 59 years on Wednesday.

Fani-Kayode was born on 16 October, 1960.

Speaking on his new age, Fani-Kayode said he gave only God the praise for sparing his life to witness such a wonderful day.

“59 years today! I say thanks be to God because every second of my incredible life has been eventful, inspiring, awesome, mind-blowing and a great testimony to His remarkable grace and power.

“He continues to show me love and mercy, to deliver me and to bless me beyond measure. The Lord is faithful in all His ways. I thank Him for my loved ones, good health, peace, joy, prosperity, favour, blessings and long life.

“He is my God and my strength: He alone is worthy of my praise. For bringing me this far and promising to keep me to the end I say thank you Jesus,” he wrote on his Facebook wall.