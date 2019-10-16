A video has gone viral showing American choristers singing a popular Igbo gospel song, Imela, Imela.

The video which was first shared by a Facebook user identified as Nwanonenyi Ndigbo on 14 October, showed An African priest, among the officials of the church, singing along with the congregation. Nwanonenyi did not indicate when the video was shot and where in the US.

The video shows a white conductor.

The video was uploaded on You Tube by Lalasticlala Lala

The popular Igbo song ‘Imela Imela, Imela Okaka, Imela Chineke, Imela Onyema’ means: “You’ve done well God, You’ve done well, good God’.