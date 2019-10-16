By Jennifer Okundia

Infertility is a major problem couples experience in their quest to bare children.

Some who can afford the very expensive conventional means, do so by all means, while those who cannot afford such expenses, either adopt kids or continue praying for divine intervention.

After birthing a son, Nollywood’s sweetheart Toyin Abraham, takes us through her journey to motherhood in this video she shared, detailing how she discovered native herbs works.

Mummy Ire, as she is now fondly called, disclosed that she went through difficulty in getting pregnant and was also skeptical at first about using herbs, until she tried it and it worked.

The mum of one has now launched ”Toyins Herbal Female Fertility Booster”, a root and herb concoction for women trying to get pregnant. Read her write up below:

This here is the story of my journey to motherhood. My life long desire has always been to become a mother and so far i can say that the experience has been humbling and amazing at the same time. Many women who just like me have the desire of becoming mothers have experienced issues with conception and in my research i have come to understand that the number is more alarming than you can imagine. The other conventional methods of conceiving are very expensive and only a few can actually afford it. When i was first introduced to traditional remedies, i was the biggest skeptic, but after seeing the proofs in other women, i had no choice but to believe, and I am glad I did. The effectiveness of the traditional herbal remedies of our fore fathers must be preserved. Working with experienced traditional herbalist who source for our herbs and have advised on the use, I bring to you a solution to the headache of many- The @ToyinsHerbal Female Fertility Booster! It improves your sexual health, Improves fertility, corrects hormonal imbalance, stops symptoms of early menopause, supports and stabilises pregnancy, and sets your body up to becoming a mother. if it worked for me, it will work for you.