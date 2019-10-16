Some of you are dating monitoring spirits, shadows and you don’t know it, until reality dawns on you that your partner isn’t who they claim they are. They might have looked you up on social media, before approaching you for a relationship, so let us be careful who we allow into our lives.

In the ancient times, before a couple gets together, both families would have done proper background findings about the prospective lovers, to ensure the safety of their children.

These days, anything goes because we are trying to be secretive about who we are seeing, and end up being with scammers and fraudsters living fake lives.

