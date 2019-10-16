Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Victor Adere, popularly known by his stage name Victor AD, has dropped a new Afrobeat single for his teeming fans and music lovers.

The youngster released the hit audio on the popular streaming platform, YouTube on Wednesday.

As the title implies, ‘Too Much Money’ emphasises the importance of having not just money legitimately but enough of it to cater to necessities.

“What Money cannot do, too much money can do it, wetin DJ Cuppy money no fit do, Otedola money do am, wetin OBO money cannot do, Adeleke money do am…” the lyrics go in part.

He released the acclaimed single “Wetin We Gain” in 2018, a song that launched him into the limelight, and the video for the song has reportedly garnered more than 6,000,000 million views on YouTube.