Popular Big Brother former housemate Natacha Ibinabo Akide, known as Tacha, smiles to the bank after an eyewear brand – House of Lunettes, added her to their list of brand ambassadors.

The self acclaimed Port Harcourt first daughter who is being managed by Tee billz, took to social media to announce the good news.

She wrote:

Titans 🔱 Glad to announce my unveiling as the newest @house_of_lunettes Brand Ambassador 🕶

I am definitely honored by this and many thanks to the MD/CEO @Sunglassesbaron and his team for for believing in me. Thanks to my management team @teebillz323 for the undying support.

House of Lunettes is Nigeria’s authentic eyewear retail with stores across Nigeria. Visit a store near you or shop online at www.houseoflunettes.com

Locations: MMA2 Ikeja Airport, Festival Mall Festac, 23 Admiralty Way Lekki, Ado Bayero Mall Kano, Silverbird Abuja, Jabi Mall Abuja, SPAR V.I., PH City Re-opening December 1st 2019. PH WAY💥