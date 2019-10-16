A 28-year-old man, Kazeem Yusuf, has reportedly beaten his wife to death in Ogun, Southwest Nigeria.

The suspect has been arrested by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command.

He was alleged to have beaten his 26-year-old wife to death and lied that the woman gave up the ghost while on her way to fetch water.

Ogun State Police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement on Wednesday said upon report by the suspect on 23 September at the police station, the Divisional Police Officer, Enugada division, SP Baba Hamzat detailed his detectives to the scene, but that on close observation of the corpse, the detectives noticed marks of violence on it which aroused their suspicion that the victim might not have died of natural cause.

“While the detectives were searching for more evidence, the suspect sneaked out and took to his heels. The corpse was subsequently taken to General hospital Ijaiye mortuary while a massive manhunt was launched for the fleeing killer husband,” Oyeyemi said.

According to Oyeyemi, Yusuf was finally arrested on October 14, 2019, at his hideout in Itori.

The police added that he had since made a confessional statement that he beat up his wife over a disagreement and that she collapsed in the process and died.

The deceased has been buried by her relations according to Islamic rite.