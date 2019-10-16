Barely a day after an Islamic centre operated by 78- year- old Alhaji Abdullahi Bello Umar was sealed up in Daura, another school of torture has been uncovered in Katsina.

A Special Team from the Inspector General of Police Abuja, Mohammed Adamu raided the school of torture ( Malam Niga centre) situated at Kofar Marusa area of Katsina.

The team arrived the Malam Niga centre at Kofar Marusa with three Hilux Toyota buses and one- ash gulf car to carry out the operation that didn’t last up to an hour.

Operator of the center and two other men believed to be his aides were whisked away by the police.

However, Spokesman of the State Police Command, Superintendent Gambo Isah, confirmed the incident.

Isah added that Police Commissioner, CP Sanusi Buba, will soon address the media on the issue after making some ‘’clarifications’’ and ‘’strengthening some grey areas’’