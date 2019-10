Cardi B and hubby vacationed in North America’s Turks and Caicos Islands, in celebration of Cardi’s 27th birthday.

Offset gave the mother of his cute daughter a super cute titanic diamond ring with the caption below:

TITANIC DIAMOND 💍 💎

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY QUEEN U DESERVE EVERYTHING THAT COME YOUR WAY I LOVE YOU AND OUR FAMILY TOGETHER ♥️ @pristine_jewelers

See some pictures…